Watford confirm Pearson sacking

The Hornets have moved to the brink of Premier League safety since the manager's arrival in December, but he will be unable to see the job out

parted company with head coach Nigel Pearson on Sunday in a dramatic split ahead of their final push to avoid Premier League relegation.

Sitting three points above the Premier League drop zone, Watford announced the shock change ahead of games against and , naming Hayden Mullins as interim boss.

Pearson took charge in December, when Watford sat bottom of the table with eight points from 15 games, but his deal only ran until the end of the campaign.

Despite guiding the team out of the bottom three, the former boss will not lead them into the critical closing seven days of the campaign.

Watford's turnover of head coaches is unusual for a Premier League club. Javi Gracia began the season in charge of the Hornets, before being replaced by Quique Sanchez Flores, whose second stint at Watford was over inside three months.

Pearson appeared to be the saviour of their faltering 2019-20 effort as Watford's results picked up, but a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Friday proved to be his final game in charge.

Losing to the Hammers led Pearson to reflect he and his team had "let an opportunity pass us by".

That setback followed valuable back-to-back wins over and .

Pearson leaves the club having guided them to seven wins and five draws in his 22 matches in charge.

Watford will be visited by second-placed City on Tuesday, before the Hornets travel to finalists Arsenal on Sunday, with former West Ham and midfielder Mullins at the helm.

A statement from the Vicarage Road club said: "Watford FC confirms that Nigel Pearson has left the club with immediate effect.

"Hayden Mullins, with Graham Stack as his assistant, will take up the position of interim head coach for the Hornets’ final two Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season."

Mullins has been coaching Watford’s Under 23s since 2016 but took over as interim coach for two games in December after Sanchez Flores was sacked, losing 2-0 to Leicester and drawing with Crystal Palace before Pearson took over.