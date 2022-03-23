Watch: UWCL Clasico penalty controversy as Barcelona awarded soft spot-kick by VAR in clash with Real Madrid

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The Blancos believed the match turned against them with the penalty call

Real Madrid were outraged in Tuesday's Women's Champions League clash with Barcelona as what they believed to be a soft spot-kick was awarded to the Blaugrana early in the second half.

They held a 1-0 lead at the time, but after Alexia Putellas converted from the spot, Barcelona went on to add two more goals to win easily in the quarter-final last 16 clash.

Real Madrid were thus denied their first-ever Clasico victory over their rivals.

