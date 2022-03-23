Watch: UWCL Clasico penalty controversy as Barcelona awarded soft spot-kick by VAR in clash with Real Madrid

Real Madrid were outraged in Tuesday's Women's Champions League clash with Barcelona as what they believed to be a soft spot-kick was awarded to the Blaugrana early in the second half.

They held a 1-0 lead at the time, but after Alexia Putellas converted from the spot, Barcelona went on to add two more goals to win easily in the quarter-final last 16 clash.

Real Madrid were thus denied their first-ever Clasico victory over their rivals.

Watch: UWCL Clasico penalty controversy