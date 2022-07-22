Watch: USMNT star Robinson amazes Fulham team-mates with incredible magic trick

Fulham are currently in Portugal for their pre-season tour and the full-back took a moment to dazzle his fellow players

Fulham full-back Antonee ‘Jedi’ Robinson left his team-mates amazed with his trickery with playing cards while on pre-season tour with the Premier League side. The 24-year-old USMNT defender was seen displaying a magic trick in front of his fellow players where he goes on shuffling and picking out from a deck of cards in his hands while narrating a story to his audience.

He had even asked the support staff to cut the deck, once at the very beginning and once in between. In the end, he held up a flush (a hand where all the cards are of the same suit) while all the other cards lay on the table in front of him. Robinson’s team-mates were left mesmerized by the magic as they were seen cheering for him.

Watch Robinson's stunning card trick

A man of many talents

Other than card magic tricks and his talent on the field, Robinson also has a knack for piano.

Last year, Fulham shared a video on their official Twitter handle which showed the USMNT star playing a piano solo of the song River Flows in You.

How have Fulham fared in the transfer market?

Fulham are on pre-season tour to prepare for their first year back in the Premier League.

The Craven Cottage side have strengthened their squad over the course of the summer, having signed Brazilian Andreas Perreira from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

They also roped in Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP, Kristian Sekularac from Juventus and Callum McFarlane from Bradfield College.