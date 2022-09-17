WATCH: Son ends Premier League goal drought with hat-trick against Leicester after coming off the bench

Son Heung-min brought an emphatic end to his goal drought with a second-half hat-trick after coming off the bench against Leicester on Saturday.

Started on bench against the Foxes

Replaced Richarlison after an hour

Hat-trick included two stunning efforts

WHAT HAPPENED? Son has come under significant pressure in the early stages of the season. His lack of contributions in attack led to Antonio Conte dropping him for the visit of Leicester but the South Korean forward made quite the impact after coming off the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son's performance from the bench gives Conte a decision to make. After the international break, it's hard to imagine the hat-trick hero will be kept on the bench.

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? The football calendar throws up an international break and Son will be one of the players representing his country over the next couple of weeks. Upon his return, he will be hoping to play a starring role as his side have 13 more games until the break for the World Cup.