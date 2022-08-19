Watch: Sargent puts name back in USMNT race with third goal in two games

United States star Josh Sargent struck twice for Norwich as they ran out 2-0 winners against Millwall in the Championship on Friday

Sargent was the star of the show for the Canaries

He rounded off a fine team move to open the scoring

The forward is fighting for a place in USMNT's World Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old drifted into space before combining with Daniel Sinani and firing into the net. Then in the 75th minute Kieran Dowell picked up possession and raced forward before putting it into Sargent's path for a fine finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sargent now has three goals from his last two Championship matches for Norwich. The attacker is fighting to ensure his name is in the running for a place in the USMNT squad for the upcoming World Cup.