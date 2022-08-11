WATCH: Real Madrid president Perez dismisses Ronaldo return suggestion with age comment

The Blancos chief has addressed the rumours linking the Manchester United striker with a Santiago Bernabeu homecoming

Real Madrid fans at hotel ask Perez to re-sign Ronaldo

Blancos chief jokingly suggests striker is too old

Ronaldo struggling to seal Man Utd exit

What happened?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was quizzed by fans about Ronaldo while staying at a hotel in Helsinki for the club's UEFA Super Cup final win over Eintracht Frankfurt. One of the supporters can be heard saying "president, sign Cristiano" in the viral video, to which the 75-year-old responded: "Cristiano? Again? At 38 years old?"

The bigger picture

Madrid are one of several clubs to have been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as the Manchester United striker reportedly seeks a way out of Old Trafford to continue playing Champions League football. However, the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Sporting CP have all distanced themselves from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and it now appears that a return to Santiago Bernabeu is also off the table.