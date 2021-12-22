Watch: Ramos sent off in third PSG appearance as France struggles continue

Sergio Ramos was sent off for Paris Saint-Germain in just his third game for the club as Mauricio Pochettino's men scraped a draw away to Lorient on Wednesday.

The ex-Real Madrid icon has had a tough time so far in the French capital, with injury and lack of fitness severely restricting his playing time.

And he signed off on 2021 with an early bath after picking up a late second yellow card, having only come on as a half-time substitute.

Ramos sees red

Ramos is of course no stranger to referees' sanctions.

Wednesday's red was the 27th of his career, more than any other player has received in the 21st century.

The latest offence was a cynical challenge to take down Terem Igobor Moffi when the Lorient striker got the better of him, earning Ramos his second yellow card in just four minutes.

The defender, though, may feel vindicated in his decision, as moments later Mauro Icardi scored in injury time to seal a 1-1 draw for PSG that keeps them safe at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Watch Ramos' latest red card

Sergio Ramos has been sent off!



The 27th red card of his professional career 🟥



Some things never change 😅 pic.twitter.com/Vc8zM6Xpf2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 22, 2021

🟥🔥 Sergio Ramos is sent off after receiving a second yellow card!



🍿 Watch Lorient 🆚 PSG LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS! #FCLPSG 🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/geqSAhI09f — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 22, 2021

