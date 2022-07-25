Watch: PSG star Neymar draws controversial penalty out of thin air in pre-season friendly
Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is no stranger to a controversial penalty call, and he has come under scrutiny again after being awarded a spot-kick during his side's 6-2 pre-season win over Gamba Osaka.
The Selecao attacker cut into the box during Monday's clash in Japan, with a nifty bit of work showcasing his usual skills, before he appeared to crumple under minimal contract from Genta Miura after the latter lunged wide for the ball.
Neymar's theatrics in what was a friendly against a vastly outclassed side drew condemnation across social media.
Watch: PSG star Neymar draws controversial penalty out of thin air against Gamba Osaka
Editors' Picks
- De Jong to Man Utd: Why Ten Hag is willing to wait for Barcelona midfielder
- How Arsenal spent £600m on transfer signings: From Ozil to Aubameyang
- Best Premier League home kits of all time: Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea & English football's coolest shirts
- Manchester City’s 2012 title-winning team - Where are they now?