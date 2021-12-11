Watch: NYCFC's Medina hit by beer can after celebrating Castellanos' MLS Cup final goal vs Portland Timbers

New York City FC's joy in taking the lead in the MLS Cup final was tempered by an ugly incident as Jesus Medina was hit by a missile during celebrations.

The club went ahead 1-0 against Portland Timbers when Valentin Castellanos nodded them into the lead in the first half.

But even as the Argentine celebrated, his team-mate fell to the floor after being struck in the chest by a beer can.

The bigger picture

NYCFC are out for their first-ever MLS Cup victory in their sixth season as a franchise.

The closest the club has previously come was the quarter-final stage, while in 2020 it failed to progress past the first round of the play-offs.

Castellano, who first joined NYCFC from fellow City Group outfit Torque in 2018, has proved key to their progress across the season.

The Argentine took his MLS tally in 2021 (including play-offs) to 22 with this latest strike and is already guaranteed to take the league's top scorer title at the end of the year.

