Watch: Neymar & Messi booed by PSG fans as Mbappe is cheered following Champions League meltdown vs Real Madrid
James Westwood
Getty Images
Neymar and Lionel Messi were both booed by Paris Saint-Germain supporters while Kylian Mbappe was cheered in the trio's first appearance since the team's Champions League meltdown against Real Madrid.
All three men played the full 90 minutes of PSG's 3-1 loss at Real Madrid, which saw them exit the Champions League 3-2 on agregate.
Mbappe scored in both legs of the tie and has thusly escaped the wrath of the Parc des Princes faithful, but Neymar and Messi were both jeered whenever they touched the ball during the early stages of their latest Ligue 1 outing against Bordeaux.
Editors' Picks
- Haaland to Man City: Premier League champions closing in on the star striker Guardiola craves
- Inside Saudi Media's Chelsea takeover bid: Renew Rudiger's contract and rebuild Stamford Bridge
- Amourricho van Axel Dongen: Ajax's teen star who turned down Chelsea and Bayern Munich
- 'Lacazette makes the people around him better' - How on earth will Arsenal replace selfless striker?
Watch: Neymar & Messi booed at Parc des Princes
The boos were initally heard when Neymar and Messi's names were announced as both sets of players lined up before kick-off, and continued throughout the first 30 minutes.