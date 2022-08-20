- Modric left Marchesin rooted to the spot
- Restored Real Madrid's one-goal lead
- 11th consecutive La Liga season he has scored in
WHAT HAPPENED? With the scoreline level between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo after 40 minutes, Luka Modric took it upon himself to get his side back in front. The five-time Champions League winner left Renato Tapia in a heap on the floor before curling a sensational effort beyond Agustin Marchesin and into the top corner from 25 yards.
Modrić the MAGICIAN! 😱— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 20, 2022
One of his long-time midfield partners may be moving on, but the Croatian is still scoring beautiful curlers for Real Madrid 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ecfeZ9qolb
LUKA MODRIC FROM OUTSIDE OF THE BOX💥 pic.twitter.com/LnThHLIHnr— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2022
Modric soon turned provider as he picked out Vinicius Junior with an unbelievable through ball to start one of the most clinical counter attacks you'll see all season. The Brazilian remained ice cold when Marchesin raced out to meet him and, after taking the ball past the Celta goalkeeper, he slotted into the empty net.
"Fabulous finish from Vini Jr.!" 🗣️— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 20, 2022
Outstanding footwork from Vinicius to round the goalkeeper and finish 😍 pic.twitter.com/Nx4sLCxGnH
THE BALL FROM MODRIC. THE FINISH FROM VINICIUS.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2022
WHAT A GOAL BY REAL MADRID 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WXoqJwDC0Q
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having opened his goalscoring account for the season, Modric has now scored in 11 consecutive La Liga seasons for Real Madrid. The goal restored the Spanish champions' one-goal lead after Karim Benzema and Iago Aspas both scored early penalties.