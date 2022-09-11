WATCH: Milik sent off for celebrating disallowed goal & referee shows four red cards in incredible Juventus vs Salernitana climax

- Milik scored deep into stoppage time
- Shown second yellow for removing shirt
- Disallowed strike sparked mass brawl
WHAT HAPPENED? With the scores level at 2-2, Milik glanced a header home in second-half stoppage time and was sent off in the wild celebrations. The referee was then told to check the goal with VAR and the strike was ruled out for offside.
A dramatic ending between Juventus and Salernitana.— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 11, 2022
Arkadiusz Milik thought he had scored a 96th-minute winner for the Old Lady, having come from 2-0 down to win 3-2...
But the goal was ruled out through VAR and Milik was given a second yellow card for taking his shirt off. pic.twitter.com/Zvny3aTMIn
90+4': Juventus 3-2 Salernitana— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 11, 2022
90+5': Arkadiusz Milik gets sent off with second yellow
90+6': VAR cancel's Arkadiusz Milik winner for offsides
90+9': Juan Cuardado gets sent off
FT: Juventus 2-2 Salernitana
The end of Juventus vs. Salernitana had it all 😳 pic.twitter.com/8LIZBL9gas
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the check was announced the two sets of players clashed, with Juan Cuadrado and Federico Fazio seeing red. Max Allegri was sent off too for protesting the decision, and all four are now set for suspensions.
WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Juve will be hoping for a more relaxing evening when they host Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.