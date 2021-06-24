Watch: Luis Diaz stun Brazil with a wonder goal

Colombia's Luis Diaz scored a brilliant goal in the first half against Brazil…

Brazil registered a 2-1 win over Colombia in a Group A Copa America fixture at the Estadio Nilton Santos to maintain their perfect start in the competition.

However, they had to effect a comeback after going a goal down in the match. This was the first time when Brazil conceded a goal in over 180 minutes of football in the current edition of Copa America. And it took an incredible effort from Colombia to leave the Brazilians stunned in front of their home fans.

Juan Cuadrado whipped in a cross from the right towards the far post as he aimed for Wilmar Barrios. However, it was Luis Diaz who met it and his scintillating overhead kick gave goalkeeper Weverton no chance whatsoever.

Diaz has been in sublime form this month, scoring two goals. His first one came against Peru in a 2022 World Cup qualifier earlier this month.