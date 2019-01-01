WATCH: Innovation Champions - Barcelona and Liverpool inspired by each other's attacking styles
After seeing off Manchester United to make it to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2015, Barcelona face another North West powerhouse in Liverpool, who are intent on avenging the heartache they suffered in the 2018 final.
Both sides are renowned for their attacking prowess, but this season Barca and the Reds seem to have taken inspiration from each other's offensive style.
Barcelona have produced 16 counter-attacks this season - seven more than Liverpool - while Jurgen Klopp's side are taking more time to get their shots away.
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are taking 2.7-2.9 touches in the penalty area; on the flip side, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho average 0.9-1.9 touches.
Innovation Champions – Ep 18
Barcelona and Liverpool’s attacking styles are set to put on a show #InnovateYourGamePosted by Goal.com on Wednesday, 1 May 2019
Watch the video above for the statistics and full breakdown.
Throughout the 2018-19 season, the 'Innovation Champions' series will highlight the Intelligent Movement of Europe's top teams. Follow the series on Facebook at Nissan Football Lab.