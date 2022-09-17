WATCH: Go inside Man City's dressing room & the incredible Guardiola team talk that inspired Premier League title win

Pep Guardiola inspired his team with a passionate team talk at half-time of his side's final game of the 2021-22 season against Aston Villa.

Guardiola helped inspire second-half turnaround

Told his team to go "until the end"

Man City won second title in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City were trailing 1-0 to Aston Villa at half-time on the final day of the Premier League season before Pep Guardiola delivered this stunning team talk to inspire a second-half turnaround.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite conceding another goal early in the second 45, two in reply from Ilkay Gundogan, and one from Rodri, ensured the Premier League title returned to the Etihad for the second consecutive season. It also ensured City ended the season with a trophy after missing out on both domestic cups and the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola will be hoping his team can defend their Premier League crown and they have started the season ominously. They are unbeaten in all competitions, winning both of their opening Champions League games and winning four of their six Premier League fixtures, drawing the other two.