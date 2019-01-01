Where can we watch the UEFA Europa League in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the games LIVE as the group stages of Europe's secondary club competition gets underway...

The 2019-20 UEFA is upon us with the group stage ready to rumble.

48 teams have been divided into twelve groups of four each and the first matchday gets underway soon.

Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Europa League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team Team Leg 1 Time (LA/KH/TH) / Time (MY/SG/PH) Astana v Partizan Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am Wolfsberger AC v AS Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am St.Etienne v Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am v Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am v Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am Oleksandria v Gent Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am AZ Alkmaar v Man United Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am v Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am v Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am Ferencvaros v Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am v FC Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am Braga v Slovan Bratislava Oct 4 11:55 pm (Oct 3) / 12:55 am FF v Kobenhavn Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am v APOEL Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am Krasnodar v Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am Sporting CP v LASK Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am Trabzonspor v FC Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am v Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am v Standard Liege Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am Lugano v Dinamo Kyiv Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am Rosenborg v Eindhoven Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am v CFR Cluj Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am Dudelange v Qarabag Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am Vitoria Guimaraes v Oct 4 2:00 am / 3:00 am

Watching the UEFA Europa League in South East Asia

DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Europa League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) Astana v Partizan

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, , Click Here

2) Wolfsberger AC v Roma

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch on ELTA Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Click Here

3) Saint-Étienne v Wolfsburg

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch on ELTA Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

4) Young Boys v Rangers

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

5) İstanbul Başakşehir v Borussia M'gladbach

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

6) Oleksandria v Gent

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

7) AZ v

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

8) Beşiktaş v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

9) CSKA Moskva v Espanyol

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

10) Ferencváros v Ludogorets

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

11) Feyenoord v Porto

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

12) Sporting Braga v Slovan Bratislava

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

13) Malmö FF v København

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

14) Sevilla v APOEL

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

15) Krasnodar v Getafe

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

16) Sporting CP v LASK

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

17) Trabzonspor v Basel

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

18) Lazio v Rennes

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

19) Arsenal v Standard Liège

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

Watch this match LIVE also on DAZN's YouTube and Facebook pages (for fans in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Philippines).

20) Lugano v Dynamo Kyiv

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

21) Rosenborg v PSV Eindhoven

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

22) Celtic v CFR Cluj

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

23) Dudelange v Qarabağ

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here

24) Vitória Guimarães v Eintracht Frankfurt

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand Click Here



