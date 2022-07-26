WATCH: England's Mead sends Bramall Lane into frenzy with goal to give Lionesses lead over Sweden
Beth Mead's opening goal for England sent Bramall Lane into a frenzy as the Lionesses seized a first-half lead against Sweden in their Euro 2022 semi-final clash.
Mead scored in the 34th minute of Tuesday's match as she netted her sixth goal of the tournament, giving her the joint-most goals in a single Euros.
The goal came via an assist from Lucy Bronze, who scored England's second goal to double the host nation's lead.
Watch: Mead's goal against Sweden
Watch: Bronze's goal against Sweden
