WATCH: England's Mead sends Bramall Lane into frenzy with goal to give Lionesses lead over Sweden

Ryan Tolmich|
The Euros' leading scorer did it again as she gave the tournament hosts a first-half lead

Beth Mead's opening goal for England sent Bramall Lane into a frenzy as the Lionesses seized a first-half lead against Sweden in their Euro 2022 semi-final clash.

Mead scored in the 34th minute of Tuesday's match as she netted her sixth goal of the tournament, giving her the joint-most goals in a single Euros.

The goal came via an assist from Lucy Bronze, who scored England's second goal to double the host nation's lead.

