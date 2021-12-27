Watch: De Gea makes stunning save to salvage point for Man Utd against Newcastle

David De Gea proved to be Manchester United's hero once again as the goalkeeper made a stunning late save to salvage a point on Monday against Newcastle.

De Gea's late diving stop on Miguel Almiron was just enough for his side to hold on to a 1-1 draw, as Newcastle were left to rue missed opportunities from a game they very well could have won.

Newcastle initially took the lead on an early goal from Allan Saint-Maximin, but were forced to accept just one point as Edinson Cavani bailed out the Red Devils with a goal off the bench in the second half.

What happened?

De Gea's save came in the 88th minute just seconds after a shot from Jacob Murphy struck the far post.

Newcastle pounced on the rebound, with Miguel Almiron attempting to curl a shot into the top corner, only to see De Gea leap to palm away the shot with a spectacular save.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he was left stunned by the save, which was just one of several close calls that could have won Newcastle the match.

"We are very disappointed [not to win]. We deserved to win," Howe told Sky Sports. "The lads executed the game plan brilliantly. We had to be very good defensively in midfield. I thought we were very good and didn’t deserve to concede.

"How David De Gea saved from Miguel Almiron at the end, I don’t know. I thought it was in."

The big picture

With the draw, Manchester United remain unbeaten under Ralf Rangnick, having earned two wins and two draws from four games under the German.

They sit in seventh place in the Premier League, though, seven points behind fourth-place Arsenal, who have played two more games than Rangnick's side.

Newcastle, meanwhile, remain under threat of relegation, as they sit 19th, one point from safety despite playing three more games than 17th-place Watford.

