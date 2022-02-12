Watch: De Bruyne stuns interviewer as Man City star picks Michael Owen as his favourite player growing up

Marwan Harraz
Getty/GOAL

The Belgium international midfielder cited the former Liverpool striker's 1998 World Cup goal vs Argentina as the main reason he idolised the forward

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne shocked his interviewer as he surprisingly named former Liverpool striker Michael Owen as his footballing idol when growing up.

Why did De Bruyne idolise Michael Owen?

The Belgian midfielder was clearly fond of the striker's goalscoring ability, citing his iconic effort against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup as the standout moment.

De Bruyne would have been seven years old at the time that Owen scored that goal, telling BT Sport when asked who his childhood idol was: "Michael Owen. When I was young, it was Michael.

The interviewer replies, in disbelief: "Owen? Really? [You're the] first one who said that! Everyone says Ronaldinho, literally everyone!"

Who did other Premier League stars idolise?

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was named by many of the Premier League stars that were asked the question, with France great Zinedine Zidane also featuring prominently.

Player

Childhood idols

Michail Antonio

Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Ian Wright

Virgil van Dijk

Ronaldinho

Heung-Min Son

Ji-Sung Park

Allan Saint-Maximin

Robinho

Emile Smith Rowe

Dennis Bergkamp

Phil Foden

David Silva

Reece James

Didier Drogba

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Steven Gerrard

Bruno Fernandes

Ronaldinho

Jamie Vardy

David Hirst

Riyad Mahrez

Lionel Messi

Kalvin Phillips

Zinedine Zidane

Mohamed Salah

Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Francesco Totti

John McGinn

Henrik Larsson

Jadon Sancho

Ronaldinho

Kasper Schmeichel

Eric Cantona

Kevin De Bruyne

Michael Owen

Sadio Mane

Ronaldinho

Conor Gallagher

Frank Lampard

Tomas Soucek

Cesc Fabregas

Mason Mount

Frank Lampard, Luka Modric, Xavi, Andres Iniesta

Scott McTominay

Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi

Declan Rice

John Terry

Kieran Tierney

Henrik Larsson

Hugo Lloris

Zinedine Zidane

Wilfried Zaha

Ronaldinho

