Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League play-offs in Southeast Asia?
The play-offs of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is underway as teams fight it out to reach the group stages of Europe's premier club competition.
The first leg of the fixtures is set to be begin on Wednesday. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch select games this week LIVE for free and many more.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Leg 2
|Time (TH, LA, CA) / Time (PH, MY, SG)
|APOEL Nicosia
|v
|Ajax
|Aug 21
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Young Boys
|v
|Crvena Zvezda
|Aug 22
|2:00am / 3:00am
Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia
DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries.
DAZN will LIVE stream the selected matches on Goal.com
Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:
1) APOEL v Ajax
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Goal.com
|Cambodia
|Goal.com
|Laos
|Goal.com
|Philippines
|Goal.com
2) Young Boys v Crvena Zvezda
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Goal.com
|Cambodia
|Goal.com
|Laos
|Goal.com
|Philippines
|Goal.com