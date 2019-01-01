Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the games LIVE this week as the quarter-final stages of Europe's premier club competition rolls on...

The quarter-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA is about to culminate.

The first leg fixtures are set to be begin. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team Team Leg 1 Time (TH / LA / CA) v Man City April 10 2:00 am v April 10 2:00 am v April 11 2:00 am Man United v April 11 2:00 am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) Tottenham vs Man City

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Click Here

2) Liverpool vs Porto

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

3) Ajax vs Juventus

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

4) Man United vs Barcelona