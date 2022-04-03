Watch: Barcelona star Pedri creates magic yet again with wondergoal against Sevilla

Ryan Tolmich
Getty Images

The Spanish youngster continues to dazzle under Xavi

Pedri provided yet another moment of magic for Barcelona as the Spanish starlet scored a stunning goal against Sevilla on Sunday.

The young Barca star scored the lone goal in his side's league victory, netting in the 72nd minute to seal the win for the Catalan club.

Pedri's finish was his fourth of the season, and it helped Barca seal three vital points against a Sevilla team that they are now level with on points with a game in hand.

Editors' Picks

Watch: Pedri's wondergoal

Further reading