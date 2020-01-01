Watch as Valerenga relive Nchout's scoring debut against Stabaek

The Norwegian outfit recalled how the Cameroonian found the net in her first game as Monica Knudsen's side edged the visitors

Valerenga recalled Ajara Nchout’s scoring debut in their 1-0 triumph over Stabaek in a Norwegian Topperisen encounter at Intility Arena in 2019.

The 27-year-old striker joined Valerenga from rivals Sandviken in January 2019 following an impressive season where he led them to the Norwegian Women's Cup second-place finish.

On her debut, the international was the heroine of the match as her second-half effort against the visitors ensured a winning start for Monica Knudsen's ladies.



A year after her first appearance for the Oslo based outfit, the Toppserien outfit relived the Indomitable Lionesses' impactful strike on social media.

Despite the delayed resumption of the Norwegian season due to Covid-19 outbreak, Knudsen’s side aims to surpass their runners-up finish last season and excel in the this term.

They finished the 2019 season with 46 points from 22 league appearances behind champions Lillestrom and also emerged Norwegian Women's Cup runners-up.