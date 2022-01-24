Watch Alhadhur's incredible double save for Comoros as left-back plays in goal vs Cameroon
Comoros stand-in goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur pulled off a fantastic double save during the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie against Cameroon.
With Cameroon leading 1-0 in the second-half of the clash, they looked set to put the win beyond doubt when Vincent Aboubakar unleashed a shot from inside the box.
But Alhadhur, a left-back who stepped up to play in goal amid the nation's injury and Covid-19 crisis, got low to block his effort. The ball ended up in the path of Cameroon winger Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu who looked to have an easy finish, but once again Alhadhur was able to knock it away.
WATCH Alhadhur's fantastic double save
Why is Alhadhur playing in goal?
The Ajaccio left-back was trusted to start in goal because Comoros did not have any goalkeepers available for the match.
Salim Ben Boina sustained an injury in the group stage match against Ghana, before backup options Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada were ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.