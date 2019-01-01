Warriors' star players must step up against Albirex Niigata

Coach Azlan Alipah will be hoping that his team can get a result against when they face off later. Azan knows that it is imperative for to get a win as they have lost all of their previous games, and are still searching for their first win of the season.

For that to happen, he will need his notable players to step up and deliver; the likes of Gabriel Quak, Poh Yi Feng and Ignatius Ang. The most successful club in SPL's history will be aware that they have more than a chance against Albirex, considering the form the Japanese team are in. Significantly, the league's current champions are a shadow of their former selves; where they swept all titles before them last season.

Albirex only got their first win of the season last weekend when they defeated Balestier Khalsa in fortuitous circumstances. Azlan Alipah's charges must take advantage of their opponents' lax form and impose themselves early on in the game if they are to earn the three points. Any lesser, and we might see Albirex defeat warriors to spur and motivate them onto getting back to their blinding best.