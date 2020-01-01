Waris makes debut as Ajorque lead Strasbourg to victory against Monaco

The Ghana international played his first game for the Racing while the Madagascar prospect registered his name on the scoreheet at Stade Louis II

Majeed Waris made his debut as Ludovic Ajorque found the back of the net in their 3-1 victory over in Saturday’s game.

international Waris, who joined the Stade de la Meinau outfit this January on loan, was afforded his first appearance at Stade Louis II.

Madagascar prospect Ajorque put Thierry Laurey’s men in front in the 40th minute after receiving a sumptuous assist from Lucien Kevin Zohi.

Adrien Thomasson and Stefan Mitrovic then increased the lead before Stevan Jovetic scored a consolatory goal for Monaco late into the game.

Ajorque made way for Waris with five minutes left to play while ’s Lebo Mothiba was not listed for the encounter along with Monaco and striker Islam Slimani, who has been linked with a move to lately.

The victory ensured moved the Racing to seventh in Ligue 1 after gathering 30 points from 21 games.

Waris will hope to make his full debut while Ajorque will look to add to his 11 goals this season when Strasbourg take on Olympique in a French Cup tie on Wednesday.