Wanyama: Kenya captain takes legal action against socialites Shakilla and Mandela

The 29-year old football player has sent a notice to the two parties who made allegations against him

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has taken legal action against the 19-year-old socialite known as Shakilla, as well as the other social media user on her video, Arthur Mandela after they allegedly 'scandalized his good name and reputation'.

"Take notice that the application dated 6th October 2020 has been fixed for hearing on 10th November 2020 at Milimani Law Courts at 9.00 am in the forenoon or soon thereafter in the High Court at Nairobi," read an order from Milimani High Court to Shakilla and Mandela.

"Take further notice that if no appearance is made by yourself or your appointed advocate or someone authorized by law, the matter will proceed and orders issued your absence notwithstanding."

Recently, Wanyama had released a statement denying Shakilla's allegations.

"My attention has been drawn to a video circulating online containing false, fabricated, and insulting allegations aimed at scandalising my good name and reputation," read the statement.

"I have never met any party in the video.

"I strongly condemn the actions of both the woman in the video and the publisher of the video Arthur Mandela via his Instagram account @Xtiandela for encouraging the disparagement of the character of individuals based on false accusatory statements."

The 29-year-old player went on to state that he will be taking legal action.

"The allegations made are manifestly fictitious and clearly meant to boost the online audience of both the maker and of the insulting allegations and publisher of the video," Wanyama continued.

"I have worked long and hard to build my character and standing in society.

"Such malicious, scandalising, and false assertions about my name and character are unacceptable to me, my family, and institutions who have placed great trust in me.

"Consequently, and with the blessing of my management team, I have instructed my legal team to pursue all legal remedies available to me and to which I have the unreserved right to seek."