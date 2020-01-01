Wanyama: How Thierry Henry convinced me to sign for Montreal Impact

The Kenyan captain has revealed how the ex-Arsenal striker played a huge role in his decision to sign for the Canadian outfit

Victor Wanyama has revealed a phone call from Thierry Henry that convinced him to sign for from Hotspur.

The Harambee Stars captain joined the Canadian club on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal and will link up with the Major League Soccer ( ) outfit once his medical is completed and international clearance is processed.

The 28-year-old had struggled to nail a starting place in Spurs’ squad and was not even on the bench during Spurs’ 3-2 loss to at the weekend.

Wanyama has now revealed it was easy for him to accept the offer from Impact especially after he received a phone call from their manager – former striker Henry.

“When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice,” Wanyama is quoted by the club’s official website.

“He has always been a player that I’ve admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete.”

Wanyama also praised the growth of the MLS saying he will use his experience to make sure that many Africans sign for clubs in the league.

“I’m really happy to join an exciting club like the Montreal Impact,” Wanyama continued.

“MLS continues to grow every season and I’m looking forward to bringing further awareness to this team, city, and league across Africa.

“I think the Saputo family and the management team in Montreal have a great plan in place and I am hoping I can make a great contribution to the success of this project.”

Wanyama joined Impact after playing four seasons with Tottenham, where he registered six goals and one assist in 69 regular-season games, including 47 starts, and 4,385 minutes.

He was part of the team that reached the 2018-19 Uefa final, appearing in five games in the knockout stage, starting three, against , , and but was not used in the final against .

He played in 13 Uefa Champions League games, two games, nine games and four EFL Cup games with the Spurs.

He won the Premier League Goal of the Month for February 2018, following a stunning strike against Liverpool.