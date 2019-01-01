Wanyama: Celtic could go for Tottenham midfielder in January – Lennon
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted the club was keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama in the summer.
The Kenyan midfielder, 28, looked poised to quit Spurs before the end of the European transfer window.
The Scottish giants were heavily linked with a loan deal, while Club Brugge failed to lure him to Belgium despite having a £12million offer accepted.
Lennon has now confirmed the interest to sign the Kenyan captain was genuine and could move again for the player in January.
Lennon is quoted by The Scottish Sun: “There was interest but it never got off the ground. Could we look at it again in January? We'll have to wait and see.
“We might not want to with the balance of the squad now, as well as the affordability.”
Wanyama was a huge hit at Parkhead during his two-year spell and scored in the famous Champions League win over Barcelona.
Wanyama played 91 games across two years for Celtic after signing from Belgian club K Beerschot VA. Wanyama then moved to Southampton in 2013 before joining Tottenham in 2016.
Wanyama has not played this season but was on the bench on Saturday as the North London outfit beat Crystal Palace 4-0.