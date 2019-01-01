Wan-Bissaka yet to attract offers from Manchester rivals United & City - Hodgson

The Crystal Palace full-back has become a much sought-after talent, but his current boss claims there is no substance to the mounting transfer talk

Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be generating talk of interest from Manchester rivals United and City, but there is yet to be a formal offer tabled, claimed manager Roy Hodgson.

The highly-rated 21-year-old defender is said to be attracting admiring glances from leading sides across Europe.

are another of those said to be keen on keeping the youngster in the Premier League, while are reported to be mulling over a possible approach from .

Hodgson is aware of the speculation, and accepts it will continue to rage around a talented full-back. However, he insists there is no substance to those claims for now.

He said of the rumours which continue to build ahead of the summer transfer window: “It is always hard to say whether a player would have their head turned by speculation of that type.

“I don’t believe that an offer has been made and I think this is still speculation.

“I can’t say that I am surprised [about reported interest], I think he is playing so well and he has an incredible future in front of him.

“But he has a four-year contract with us and when we asked him to sign that, we were asking him to be a Crystal Palace player during that time, and I’ve not seen anything in his performances, or heard anything that causes me to change my mind or have any doubts that he is going to be our player.

“But if that speculation comes to pass and an offer comes to the table, then it will be up to the club to make a decision I suppose, but at the moment, I don’t have any concerns in that respect.”

While Wan-Bissaka has become a man in demand, he has been urged by Palace legend John Salako to carefully consider his options.

Wilfried Zaha left the Eagles for after bursting onto the scene at a young age, but flopped under the spotlight at Old Trafford and eventually returned to Selhurst Park.

He has rebuilt his reputation since then, but it has been a long road back and Wan-Bissaka has been told to avoid treading the same path before truly fulfilling his potential and learning his trade.