‘Wan-Bissaka means Man Utd wouldn’t miss Young’ – Berbatov would sanction move to Inter

The former Red Devils striker has no issue with seeing the experienced performer leave, as the Old Trafford side already have adequate cover in place

should have no concerns when it comes to sanctioning a move to for Ashley Young, says Dimitar Berbatov, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka the “perfect replacement”.

It has been suggested that Old Trafford stalwart Young could soon be heading for the exits.

giants Inter are said to be keen on doing a deal for Young, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

At 34 years of age, the versatile performer who has spent nine years with United no longer fits the club’s mould when it comes to promising stars of tomorrow.

With that in mind, and with a £50 million ($65m) deal having been done for Wan-Bissaka last summer, Berbatov believes the time has come to let Young take on a new challenge.

The former Red Devils striker told Betfair: “The transfer window is open and already there is a lot of speculation flying around, the latest being the future of Ashley Young.

“When you start to change different players and you prepare to lose someone, you need someone to step up as a replacement.

“Wan-Bissaka has been outstanding, the way he defends, intercepts the ball and goes into tackles is great, and he's still young so he has a lot to learn but he has already proven to be the perfect replacement, so if the club do sell Ashley Young to Inter, I don't think they need to worry about it with Wan-Bissaka.

“I really like him and it's great that United bought him, he has a bright future and now he need to stay concentrated, be persistent and work hard like every player.

“With the speed he has and the way he recovers the ball, you can really see how precise these details of his games are and if he continues this way I think he'll be at United for a very long time.”

If Young is to leave Old Trafford, then he will do so with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still calling the shots.

Questions are being asked of the United boss once more, with a 3-1 defeat to in the first leg of a semi-final tie doing his claims to an extended stay few favours.

Berbatov concedes that the Norwegian is under pressure, but has called for calm at a testing time for the club as a whole.

The Bulgarian added: “It doesn't matter who is in charge, every manager in this position, producing the same results, is going to get criticised.

“It is the easiest thing in the world to do, everyone can criticise. Sometimes, you need to take it and try to figure out where you have gone wrong and sometimes it's not necessary.

Article continues below

“The manager needs to stay positive and give that vibe that everything is OK and that he has it under control.

“I can imagine that Ole is angry at the moment and I'm sure he'll show that in the dressing room, but sometimes you have to stay cool, professional and polite to show that you are in control of things.”

United, who sit fifth in the Premier League table at present, will be back in action on Saturday when they take in a home date with Norwich.