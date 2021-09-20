Wague: Mali captain ready to leave Nantes for free

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau and he is yet to play for the Canaries since February 2020

Mali captain Molla Wague has stated Nantes are ready to release him for free if he finds a new club.

Wague has struggled for playing time in Antoine Kombouare's team and he is yet to make their matchday squad this season.

The 30-year-old joined Nantes from Udinese in July 2019 and his last appearance for the Canaries was in a 3-3 draw against Dijon in a Ligue 1 game in February 2020.

Having entered the final year of his contract and with Nantes not looking to extend his stay, he believes that his experiences in various competitions would benefit his next club as he continues his search for a new challenge.

“I am currently in Nantes, awaiting a challenge. I am under contract until 2022, but the club has made it clear to me that they will let me free if I find a club. This is the situation today,” Wague told Foot Mercato.

“I can come free, Nantes will let me go without compensation if a club comes. I am determined and ready to resume, to rediscover group life and especially the taste for competition, the public, because that is what makes us vibrate.

“I have experience, I participated in four Afcons, I played in Serie A, in the Premier League, in Ligue 1, I want to use all of this to help my next club and take up this challenge.”

Wague spent last season on loan at Amiens and he made 24 appearances in the Ligue 2 as they finished 10th in the table.

He recalled his contributions for the Unicorns before an injury ruled him out of the closing stage of the 2020-21 season.

“I am coming out of a season in Ligue 2, in Amiens, where I was an indisputable holder,” he added.

“I played 24 matches, due to an injury at the end of the season from which I have obviously recovered well. Out of these 24 matches, we made 10 clean sheets. I think personally, it's been a satisfying season, although I would have liked the results to be better collectively.”