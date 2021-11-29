VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 - Who is the best central midfielder in the world?

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 22 to identify the top 11 players existing in the game today.

The top right center midfielders:

Luka Modric | FIFA 22 Rating: 87 | Luka Modric remains one of the highest rated players in FIFA 22 and one of the reference names in his position. His reading of the matches is excellent, and his decisions are usually successful.

Toni Kroos | FIFA 22 Rating: 88 | Kroos' continuity of providing a great level with Real Madrid is what makes him one of the best in his position in the world, a reference point in Real Madrid and a player that The Merenge misses greatly in his absence and is difficult to replace.

Frankie de Jong | FIFA 22 Rating: 87 | It is true that Barcelona is not going through its best period in many seasons, but Frankie de Jong was able, due to his multiple employment, especially offensively last season, to highlight many great capabilities.

Paul Pogba | FIFA 22 Rating: 87 | Euro 2020 was a stop for Paul Pogba to remind everyone of his high potential and his great level when injuries keep him away

Jorginho | FIFA 22 rating: 85| The Italian produced very high levels, crowning his season by winning the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy, and he is one of the leading candidates for the Ballon D'or award.