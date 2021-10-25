VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 - Who is the best right back in the world?

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 22 to identify the top 11 players existing in the game today.

Achraf hakimi | Fifa 22 rating: 85 |

One of the best right backs in the world right now, he helped Inter win the Italian League title, scoring 7 goals and providing 11 assists.

After his move to Paris Saint-Germain that made him the most expensive right-back in the world, worth 70 million euros, Hakimi succeeded in imposing his capabilities on the team and showed amazing chemistry with his team teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Trent Alexander Arnold | Fifa 22: rating 87 |

Arnold did not have the best season in 2020-2021 with Liverpool, but he quickly returned to his great levels recently.

His great offensive contributions gave Liverpool many moments of brilliance, Arnold needs some work on his defensive contributions to reach the maximum capabilities of his position.

Joao Cancelo | Fifa 22 rating: 86 |

Crowned with Manchester City with the English Premier League title, Joao Cancelo presented a remarkable level in 2020-2021, scoring 5 goals and providing 9 assists.

Daniel Carvajal | FIFA 22 Rating: 85 |

Injuries did not help Dani Carvajal to show his usual abilities and help Real Madrid last season to reach the podiums, and he also did not participate in Euro 2020.

This season saw the return of the Spanish full back, who participated in 15 games, giving 4 assists, before being injured again.

Kyle Walker | FIFA 22 Rating: 85 |

Manchester City is blessed with two of the world's elite full-backs, which makes Kyle Walker a fierce competition between him and Joao Cancelo.

Walker played 42 games last season, scoring two goals and giving one assist.

