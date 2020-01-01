VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 - Who is the best defensive midfielder in the world?

We want to know who is the best defensive midfielder in the game currently

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 21 to identify the top 11 players existing in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 21 and vote for your favorite defensive midfielder below but before that here is a quick snippet on some of the players:

N'Golo Kanté: A player that is as electric as it gets. His ability to cover the ground, moving constantly day-in and day-out has earned numerous applauses from colleagues and opponents alike. A lower center of gravity often gives him the upper hand during battles in the center of the pitch. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 88

Fabinho: Apart from his ability to look up the field and pass a ball through, he is known for his defensive involvement. Fabinho’s key strengths include tackling, winning aerial duels, playing key passes, and his strong concentration on and off the ball. This is why he has been so vital to this season. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 87

Joshua Kimmich: Kimmich is robust, technically astute, determined, smart and hard working, with no obvious flaws in any part of his game. Able to control the tempo of matches, dig his heels in and defend when required, but also provide the eye-of-the-needle pass forward that starts (or finishes) an attack. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 88

Jordan Henderson: His influence and ability to lead others has just grown and grown over the past couple of seasons, and so has his quality on the ball. Henderson's reliability is one of the things that makes him stand out - he is an extremely consistent performer. His athleticism is a big reason for that. It allows him to maintain his levels for the full 90 minutes. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 86

Carlos Henrique Casimiro: The Brazilian's positioning and distribution continues to improve at a faster speed. His approach to the game is characterized by these three words - structural, organizational and technical. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 89

