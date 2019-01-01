Vissel or Kashima to fight for chance to play JDT

The last member of the 2020 AFC Champions League Group G will be decided on January 1 2020 between Vissel Kobe and Kashima Antlers.

Johor Darul Ta'zim are already facing a tough prospect in next season's AFC group stage with two former winners in Suwon Bluewings and Guangzhou Evergrande in the same group.

The task will only get more difficult after Vissel and Kashima confirmed their place in the final of the 2019 Emperor's Cup followings respective successes in the semi-final played yesterday.

Former man, Andres Iniesta was the toast of Vissel after he scored one and made another to help his side beat Shimisu S-Pulse 3-1.

Meanwhile in the other semi-final, Kashima were given a tougher fight than they expected against second division side V-Varen Nagasaki but eventually did enough to triumph 3-2.

The final will be the first football match played at the new National Stadium in Tokyo on New Year's day, the venue that will be the main stadium used for the 2020 Olympics.

The final will also hold a special significance for one David Villa, who announced earlier in the year that he will retire at the end of this season and he will be looking to cap off a fine career by helping Vissel lift the trophy.

The winner of the Emperor Cup earns a direct spot in the and if Vissel do it, it will be their first. While Kashima have the play-off spot to fall back on by virtue of finishing third in the J-League.

