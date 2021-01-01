Villarreal vs Manchester United: Chukwueze ruled out of Europa League final

Despite returning to training, the Nigeria international will play no part when the Yellow Submarine take on the Red Devils on Wednesday evening

Samuel Chukwueze has been ruled out of Villarreal’s Europa League final against Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old was stretchered off in pain during the Yellow Submarine’s semi-final clash with Arsenal in North London as Unai Emery’s men held the Gunners to a goalless draw.

Nonetheless, a 2-1 win from the first-leg helped Unai Emery’s men advance to the final where they will slug it out with the Red Devils for a chance to win the diadem for the very first time in their history.

Having missed his team’s matches against Celta Vigo, Real Valladolid, Sevilla, and Real Madrid due to injury, the winger was expected to return to action against United.

Here's how the Yellows will line up in Gdansk for the historic game.



Let's go, Villarreal! 💛#UELFinal#ItsOurTime pic.twitter.com/GN2A9AFSx3 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) May 26, 2021

But going by the Spaniards’ team list for the crunch encounter, the Super Eagle will play no role in the tie slated for the Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk.

“'Samu' does not make the game and Juan Foyth, if he trains normally tomorrow [Wednesday], we will be able to use him,” Emery told reporters per Manchester United website.

The winger had pulled out of upcoming international duty with Nigeria, signifying he needed more time to recover.

In the absence of Chukwueze, goal-scoring responsibilities will fall on the trio of Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca, and Spain youth international Yeremi Pino.

The African star would be hoping to win his first major title with the La Liga outfit since joining them from Diamond Football Academy after helping Emmanuel Amuneke’s Nigeria win the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in Chile.

In that tournament, he was named third-best player behind Johannes Eggestein and compatriot Victor Osimhen.

Having impressed for Villarreal’s reserves in the third tier, he was promoted to the senior team – making his debut in a Europa League game against Rangers – as manager Javi Calleja brought him in as a 79th-minute replacement for Nicola Sansone.

He made his league debut on November 5, 2018, playing every minute in a 1-1 draw against Levante.

Since then, he has been a regular in the Yellow Submarine setup - while accentuating his importance to the team with eye-catching performances.

In the 2020-21 campaign, the youngster has contributed five goals and six assists in 39 matches across all competitions.