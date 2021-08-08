Vieira reveals area Zaha must work on after Crystal Palace double

The former Arsenal captain explains what he wants the Ivorian star to work on after his double saw off the Hornets on Saturday

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has explained the other part of the game Wilfried Zaha must work on to help the team perform well this season.

The Ivory Coast international was the star attraction during the team’s friendly against Watford as he scored two goals in front of their home fans to help snatch a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who was captaining the side, opened the scoring after winning a penalty and converting it himself before he completed his double in the 54th minute after striking home from the left side of the box.

Watford pulled one back through Troy Deeney, who replaced Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis, but Christian Benteke restored Palace’s two-goal cushion three minutes later.

While Vieira is happy with Zaha’s instinct to get the goals, he is concerned the Ivorian star is not drifting back to help other players defend when the team is under pressure.

“We know his strength and know he’s capable of scoring goals, creating goals,” Vieira told the club’s official website after the game.

“There’s the other part of the game he needs to work on and concentrate is work without the ball. How can we be a little more compact?

“How can he defend better with the rest of the players? But his work ethic has been really good since I’m in this football club. Scoring goals: we know that he is capable of doing it.”

Vieira is confident the team will score many goals in the new campaign because his midfielders and forwards will create opportunities.

“I think scoring goals will be about how we will perform, the way we want to play. I think midfielders and forwards will create chances,” Vieira continued.

“But if we want to score goals we have to play well, have to penetrate in a zone that will allow us to score goals and today [Saturday] we showed we are capable of doing it.

“However, there’s still a big part we need to keep working [on], keep insisting because this team can still improve a lot.”

Vieira will be hoping to keep Zaha at Selhurst Park since the player, who has two years to run on the five-year deal he signed in 2018, has on two occasions tried to force a move away to Arsenal and Everton, which did not happen.

After the resounding win against the Hornets in their final pre-season match, Palace will prepare to host promoted side Brentford in their first Premier League fixture on Saturday.