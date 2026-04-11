Video: With a stunning finish, the star etches his name into the record books twice in a single night

Liverpool youngster Rio N’Gomo has made Reds history by reaching two landmark achievements in a single Premier League outing.

Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday in the Premier League’s 32nd round.

Njomo opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a stunning piece of skill, and Mohamed Salah added the second in the 40th.

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As Stats Foot on X pointed out, he is now “at 17 years and 225 days, the youngest player in Liverpool’s history to score his second Premier League goal, surpassing the legendary Michael Owen who achieved this feat at 17 years and 238 days”.

He then became the club’s youngest goalscorer on home soil, surpassing Raheem Sterling’s mark of 17 years and 317 days set in October 2012, per Squawka.

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The win lifted Liverpool to fifth place with 52 points, strengthening their bid for a return to the Champions League.