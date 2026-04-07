Bayern Munich fans fired up the blockbuster clash against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League even before the opening whistle.

The Spanish newspaper “AS” published a video clip capturing chants from fans arriving from Germany to support the Bavarian side around the “Santiago Bernabeu” stadium.

Members of Bayern Munich’s ultras were keen to line up around the stadium and launch chants threatening the Royal Club on their home ground.

Bayern Munich supporters dream of ending the team’s poor record against Real Madrid, as the Germans have not beaten Los Blancos in their last 9 head-to-head meetings, drawing twice and losing on 7 occasions.

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich this Tuesday evening in the first leg of the continental competition’s quarter-finals, with the decisive match set to take place next week in Munich.

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