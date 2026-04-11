Signing Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, captain of Manchester United, is a key target for Roshen League clubs during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think the message Bruno sent in his recent interview was very good, where he said, ‘I feel at home at Manchester United, I feel like a true Manchester United fan.’ So, he loves the club and feels very comfortable there.”

Over the past few weeks, the chance to play in the Champions League again with United has significantly influenced his thinking.”





Saudi clubs still want to sign Bruno... The situation hasn’t changed since an attempt was made to seal the deal three years ago… then another attempt two years ago, and even Al-Hilal tried to sign him a year ago… so they remain interested in the Portuguese star. But the player is really drawn to the idea of playing in the Champions League with Manchester United.”

United are therefore optimistic he will stay next season, though talks will continue after the campaign ends.

A final meeting between the club and the player is scheduled for the end of the season, and United are confident of convincing him to stay and remain central to their project.



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