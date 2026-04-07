Video | ‘From coins to eggs’… Lithuania breaks the rules of football

In an unusual sight on the football pitch, the Lithuanian league stole the limelight over the weekend after referees replaced the traditional coin toss with a folk ritual inspired by Easter, in a moment that brought together sport and heritage.

Before the start of the top-flight league matches, known as the “A Lyga”, the referees appeared in the centre circle carrying baskets of coloured Easter eggs, in a striking move that broke with the usual pre-match routine. Instead of the traditional coin toss, the captains of both teams were asked to take part in a unique challenge known as the “Egg Tapping Challenge”.

This challenge involves each captain selecting an egg, before tapping it against their opponent’s egg; the owner of the hardest egg — the one that does not break — is awarded the right to choose the kick-off or the side of the pitch, in a tradition that reflects an aspect of popular culture in the Baltic states.

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Footage of this ritual quickly went viral on social media, particularly during the top-of-the-table clash between FK Žalgiris Vilnius and FK Kauno Žalgiris, where the captains of both teams were seen taking part in the ritual in a sporting spirit, amidst a remarkable reaction from the fans.

According to FIFA regulations, the coin toss takes place before the start of every match, with the winner choosing between kicking off or selecting the half of the pitch for the first half, making what happened in Lithuania an exceptional departure from the norm, albeit within a temporary celebratory context.

Despite the festive atmosphere, the home side were unable to capitalise on their home advantage, as FK Kauno Žalgiris managed to assert their dominance away from home, securing a resounding 3-0 victory over FK Žalgiris Vilnius, a result that added a fiercely competitive edge to an exceptional day on Lithuanian pitches.

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