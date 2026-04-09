A refereeing expert claims that Al-Nassr would not lead the Saudi Pro League were it not for controversial penalty decisions this season.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points, two clear of Al-Hilal and four ahead of Al-Ahli, having played one game fewer.

Refereeing expert Fahad Al-Mardasi told the “Nadina” programme on MBC 1: “Al-Ahli have dropped points in three matches because of five clear penalties that should have been awarded but were not.”

He explained: “Al-Ahli were denied a penalty in the first-round match against Al-Ittifaq, two more against Al-Riyadh in the same round, and two during their most recent encounter with Al-Fayha; these missed calls have clearly hurt their title hopes.”

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He added that a sixth penalty, also unpunished, came in Al-Ahli’s win over Al-Hazm, so that particular call did not alter the final score.

Media personality Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi added that Al-Ahli had effectively “lost” nine points across those three matches, noting that their current 66-point tally could have been 75—enough to top the standings.