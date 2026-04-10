Video: Mohamed Salah rescues his challenging season with a piece of “magic”

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has claimed his first individual honour of the campaign, picking up the March Goal of the Month award.

The award arrives amid a rare goal drought for the forward, who has found the net just five times in the Premier League, three in the Champions League and twice in the FA Cup this term.

His winning effort—a beautifully curled strike against Galatasaray—topped the fan voting on Liverpool’s official website (Liverpoolfc.com), edging out Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick versus Tottenham Hotspur.

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Scored at Anfield from the edge of the box, the strike took Salah past 50 Champions League goals—making him the first African player to achieve that milestone.

Soboslai’s first-half opener in the same 4-0 win over Galatasaray finished third, while Salah’s long-range effort against Wolverhampton claimed fourth. while Seri Holland’s superb solo effort for Liverpool Women against Everton rounded out the top five.