VIDEO: Klopp celebrates Liverpool winner in assistant referee's face

The German manager was unable to contain his emotions after his side scored their second goal of the game

Tension has been rising at following a string of disappointing results in recent weeks, with , and all getting the better of Jurgen Klopp's men in recent weeks, and things were not looking good in the opening stages of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Bournemouth.

A first-half goal from Callum Wilson saw Liverpool go one down, before they fought back and eventually kept the full three points at Anfield following strikes from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The win came as a huge relief for Liverpool and Klopp's reaction to LFC's second goal of the day proved as much, with the former boss wildly celebrating in front of the fourth official after previously having a difference of opinion over the validity of Bournemouth's goal.

More teams