Video: Atlético Madrid repeat their habit after the match against Barcelona

Atlético Madrid stuck to their game plan in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

Diego Simeone’s side prevailed 2–0 at the Camp Nou last Wednesday.

High on that success, Diego Simeone’s side then travelled to Sevilla on Saturday, where they were surprisingly beaten 2-1 in La Liga’s 31st round.

Earlier, on Matchday 19 of La Liga (2 December), Atlético had also lost 3–1 to Barcelona.

Historically, Los Rojiblancos have often faltered in league action after facing Barça: following their 3–1 loss in the reverse fixture, they went down 1–0 at Athletic Bilbao.

Diego Simeone’s side currently occupy fourth place in La Liga with 57 points.