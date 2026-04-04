Video... Al-Shneif: The absence of Al-Dosari and Savic has exposed Inzaghi!

Simone Inzaghi, the Italian manager of Al-Hilal, came under fierce media criticism following his team’s disappointing 2–2 draw against Al-Taawoun, in their clash during Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, sparking widespread debate over the team’s performance and the manager’s decisions during the match.

With this draw, Al-Hilal moved level on 65 points with third-placed Al-Ahli, trailing leaders Al-Nassr by five points with seven rounds remaining.

Media personality Khalid Al-Shneif said in comments on his Saudi programme “Dourina Ghair”: “Al-Hilal is a prime example of inconsistency and tactical chaos this season, and this was evident against Al-Taawoun, due to the absence of Salem Al-Dossari and Sergej Savic.”

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He added: “It is true that Al-Hilal have not lost so far, but they win and draw thanks to individual decisions by the players, and the manager is not doing enough to make up for it.”

He concluded: "Al-Hilal lacks any clear tactical structure or identity, and in my view, they are highly likely to lose the league, as the gap with Al-Nassr has widened with seven rounds remaining until the end of the season."







