Video: Al Ain suffer crushing defeat

Al Ain failed to close the gap on the league leaders after losing to Al Dhafra at home.

The home fans were optimistic about this game as they arrived at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.



Al Ain suffered their second only loss in the Arabian Gulf League on Thursday evening. Al Dhafra scored twice to shock the home side at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. Goals from Diego Jardel and Joao Perdo was enough to secure the win.

It looked like an equaliser was scored by Al Ain late on however was ruled out by VAR. Hopes of closing the gap on the league leaders Sharjah who are unbeaten have been dashed. Al Ain’s next match is against Al Wahda on the 28th Dec.