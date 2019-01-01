Vidal opens Barcelona exit door as he wants to ‘feel important’

The Chile international midfielder continues to struggle for regular game time at Camp Nou and may seek a switch elsewhere in the January window

Arturo Vidal is leaving an exit door open at heading towards January, with the Chilean midfielder admitting that he does not “feel important” at Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old secured a switch to Catalunya in the summer of 2018.

He is a proven performer from spells at , and , but forms part of a star-studded cast at Barca.

Finding regular starts was always going to be difficult, given the competition he is up against on the books of the Liga champions.

Vidal has made just three starting XIs in the Spanish top-flight this season, while seeing 13 outings across all competitions.

He had been hoping for more and concedes that another change of scenery may be required in upcoming windows.

"If in December or at the end of the season, I don't feel that I'm important here, I should make a decision and find another opportunity where I feel important," Vidal told TV3.

The South American, who has been linked with a return to in the recent past, added: "There are always offers, but for the moment I'm focused on Barcelona, working and helping my team as much as possible.

"Matches go by, everyone tries to be good, to be prepared for when it will be their turn.

"But the players still enjoy being the protagonists, playing every game, and I haven't had that opportunity."

Vidal has netted four goals for Barca this season, helping them back to the top of the Liga standings and into the last 16 of the .

His attention is starting to drift elsewhere, but there is also a desire on his part to keep the Blaugrana in contention for as many trophies as possible while he remains part of Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

"One could say that everything is fine but, clearly, the team, to achieve our goals, to lift the trophy at the end of the season, have to improve a lot," Vidal said.

"We're on time. We have to begin giving the maximum or working much more.

"The Champions League looks pretty tough. There are very strong teams. already showed last year that they were physically superior."