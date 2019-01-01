Victor Wanyama: I am working hard to return to form at Tottenham Hotspur

The midfielder remains determined to feature regularly for his Premier League club even though he has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs

Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has said he is ready to fight for his starting berth after massive speculation on his future in the last transfer window.

Admitting his move away from the North London side was close, Wanyama said what remains now is to work and fight to win Mauricio Pochettino's faith back.

“For me, I am a professional player and sometimes you have to wait until everything is done. Things were good but unfortunately, the transfer didn’t happen,” Wanyama told Capital Sports.

“But I have to put my head down and work hard in training to be back on top form. I will keep working and wait for my chance in the team.”

The 28-year old midfielder has linked up with his international teammates ahead of the Sunday friendly match against Mozambique.

He missed the initial match against Cranes but said he was impressed by the result of Harambee Stars in the 1-1 draw on October 8.

The former star also spoke of 's chances to qualify for the 2021 (Afcon).

“I was pleased with their performance against Uganda especially in the second half and hopefully, we can continue working as a team, stay focused and look at the positives,”

“I think it’s just a matter of self-belief, we have been there [at Afcon) and we know what it takes to be there and if we continue working together and believing in ourselves, we will be ready to qualify again.

“It feels very good to be back because this is a new group and I am enjoying the challenge. These friendly matches will help us settle down and gel as a team.”